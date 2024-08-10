Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after buying an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,285 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 944,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

