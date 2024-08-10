Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 152 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,091. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

