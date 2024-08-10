Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 54,265 GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of GeoPark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in GeoPark by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 67.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 209,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,132. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

