Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 372 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.99. 430,083 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

