Antanas (Tony) Guoga Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Stock

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

Antanas (Tony) Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 1,108,216 shares of Opyl stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,813.62 ($18,710.14).

On Tuesday, May 28th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 184,521 shares of Opyl stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,321.38 ($2,156.74).

On Monday, May 20th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 438,039 shares of Opyl stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,884.70 ($5,119.94).

Opyl Company Profile

Opyl Limited develops digital tools that enhance healthcare experience for patients in Australia. The company also delivers deep market insights from social media data and enhance clinical research process. It offers Opin, a clinical trial recruitment platform that leverages social media, search engine optimization technologies and emerging artificial intelligence science, and matching patients directly to clinical trials.

