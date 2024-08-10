Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $123.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $124.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.70. 2,779,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,628. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,871,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

