Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.80) earnings per share.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 424,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,432. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $354,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

