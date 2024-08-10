AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

APP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock worth $1,477,073,771. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

