Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 39,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.