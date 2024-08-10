Archrock’s (AROC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,312. Archrock has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

