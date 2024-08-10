Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 466,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,070. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after buying an additional 275,315 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

