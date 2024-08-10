Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million to $142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.32 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.140 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. 3,411,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

