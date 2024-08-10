ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.56.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855,710. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion and a PE ratio of 120.63. ARM has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

