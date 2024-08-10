Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21 to $1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.270 EPS.
AHH stock remained flat at $11.42 during trading on Friday. 343,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,952. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.89 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.11%.
AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
