Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARWR traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 2,926,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,763. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
