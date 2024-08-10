Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.36.

ALAB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at about $443,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

