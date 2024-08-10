Astrafer Price Tops $0.0513 on Major Exchanges (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $0.26 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.05126968 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $17.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

