ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 3.7 %
ATA Creativity Global stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 5,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
