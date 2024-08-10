ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.58.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,497. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$43.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

