ATI (NYSE:ATI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Get ATI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. 1,119,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,225. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. ATI has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth $55,855,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,372,000 after buying an additional 866,310 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in ATI by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $17,040,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.