Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, reports. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter.

ATRI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.37. The firm has a market cap of $807.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $538.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,247,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atrion in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

