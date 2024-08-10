Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avista updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.
Avista Stock Performance
Avista stock remained flat at $38.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 539,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,729. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Avista has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Avista Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Avista
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avista
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.