Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

AVT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. 568,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avnet news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

