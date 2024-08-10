B. Riley Boosts NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $49.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,631. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. NNN REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 451.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 249,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

