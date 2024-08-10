B. Riley Comments on Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

CLDT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,330,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,373,000 after buying an additional 1,206,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

