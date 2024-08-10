B. Riley Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $10.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GENI

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $21,961,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.