B. Riley Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.