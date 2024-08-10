Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.14 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 92.10 ($1.18). 192,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 559,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.17).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £325.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.35.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

