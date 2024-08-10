Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.