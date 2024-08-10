Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. 2,770,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.81. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

