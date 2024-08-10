Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,784. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.