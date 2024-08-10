Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $203,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,246. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

