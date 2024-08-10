Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,888. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

