Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 80 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.72. 1,289,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,160. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.76 and its 200-day moving average is $361.72.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

