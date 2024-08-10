Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 528,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

