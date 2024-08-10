Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.00. 586,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,849. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $276.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

