Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $198,663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

SPOT traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $339.90. 1,213,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.95. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $359.38. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.