Bank of America Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $270.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.07.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.14. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $317.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,135,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after buying an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

