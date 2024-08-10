Bank of America Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 7,669,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

