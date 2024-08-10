Bank of America Raises Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $60.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:RDDT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,509,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,493,103.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $36,990,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,876,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.