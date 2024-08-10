Barclays Lowers Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $31.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 522,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,537. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.