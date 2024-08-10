Barclays Lowers Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $224.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $228.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.53.

HLT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.32. 1,210,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,676 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

