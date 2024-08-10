Barclays Lowers SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $90.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

SITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $126.70. 291,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,890. SiTime has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $165.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,292. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 62.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 79,648 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

