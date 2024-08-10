Barclays Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $335.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $338.26. 1,668,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.78. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after buying an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after buying an additional 96,479 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after buying an additional 529,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

