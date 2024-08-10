Barrington Research Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 8,433,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,655,289. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.