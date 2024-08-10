Bath Savings Trust Co Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,252. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

