BDF Gestion Buys New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $70.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

