BDF Gestion Buys New Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $129.56. 293,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $141.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

