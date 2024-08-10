BDF Gestion Invests $1.94 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,466,215 shares of company stock worth $595,726,113. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,502. The firm has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $194.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

