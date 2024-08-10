BDF Gestion Invests $2.23 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.07. 451,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,002. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

